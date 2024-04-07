Sebastian Croft has some advice for anyone currently trapped in a love triangle, a bit like his character in new rom-com How To Date Billy Walsh.

In the Prime Video film, the Heartstopper star plays Archie, a plucky, hapless teen who has a big secret: he’s in love with his childhood school friend, Amelia (Bridgerton‘s Charithra Chandran).

As he builds up the courage to reveal his feelings to her, his plan is foiled by the arrival of brawny new pupil Billy (Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan).

As Amelia fawns over Billy, Archie hatches a plan to ensure they don’t end up together, but, as is par the course with romcoms, there are a few mishaps along the way.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews, Croft shared his thoughts on how someone who isn’t bound by the plot of a light-hearted teen film can actually navigate a similar situation.

“I think you have to be really honest and strong,” he advised. “Put your heart out there, say how you feel, and if it hurts, you move on. It’s better than being stuck in a not-knowing situation.”

However, while those are his words of wisdom, he’s not sure he’d be able to take them to heart himself.

“That’s the advice I’d give and probably can’t take myself,” he laughed.

Sebastian Croft play a very different character in How To Date Billy Walsh (R) to that of Ben Hope in Heartstopper. (Netflix/Prime Video)

Although How To Date Billy Walsh is a classic heterosexual love story, the actor is probably best known for his role as Ben Hope, the horrid former boyfriend of Charlie Spring in Heartstopper.

Croft won’t be reprising the role in the upcoming third season of the Netflix hit, but the Game of Thrones star – who has previously described himself as queer – said he would “100 per cent love” to be the lead in an LGBTQ+ romcom in the future.

The actor has previously said he’d like to star as Timothée Chalamet’s love interest, and would be up for being in any new adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited.

“I was named after Sebastian Flyte in Brideshead and obviously, that’s an iconic gay story so would probably be my dream part,” he told AnOther magazine last year.

How To Date Billy Walsh is streaming now on Prime Video.