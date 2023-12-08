The incredible roles landed by Heartstopper’s stars, from Broadway to Doctor Who

Alice Oseman’s queer Netflix series Heartstopper has not only birthed a new era of LGBTQ+ representation on screen, but it’s also created some of today’s biggest upcoming stars – including Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney.

While Heartstopper is still ongoing, with season three set to begin filming imminently and volume five of the graphic novel series having only just come out, the actors involved in the show have already landed some big follow up projects across the entertainment world.

Joe Locke has become an award-winning theatre actor, and will star in Broadway’s Sweeney Todd in 2024. Yasmin Finney was recently a lead character on Doctor Who. Kit Connor has not one, but two feature films in the works. One of the cast members has even just released a book.

Here are what some of the biggest Heartstopper stars are up to now, as fans eagerly await news of when the third season will air.