The internet is currently thirsting over Alan Ritchson’s appearance alongside Henry Cavill in upcoming action comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – but those enjoying his work should also show some, ahem, appreciation for the gay role he played in 90210.

Though Alan Ritchson is now known for his roles in action projects like 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and the titular role in thriller series Reacher, the US actor, 41, started out with a string of minor roles, including various appearances on teen dramas.

Way back in 2011, Ritchson appeared on a singular episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff 90210 as it followed the lives of several wealthy students attending West Beverly Hills High School.

The episode, entitled ‘The Enchanted Donkey’, saw Ritchson appear as Tripp, the former college roomate and love interest of Teddy (Trevor Donovan). Teddy tells his best friend Silver (Jessica Stroup) that Tripp was the first man he ever had feelings for, and the crush even forced him to drop out of school.

Happily, the pair later kiss over some beers, and then hook up, though viewers are tragically not privy to the latter; the morning after, Tripp explains to Teddy that he and his boyfriend are in an open relationship, which was way ahead of its time for 2011.

Ritchson himself is married to his wife Catherine, with whom he shares three sons.

Has Alan Ritchson played any other gay roles?

No, but he did wear a jockstrap and shove an oreo up his butt in the first episode of American sitcom Blue Mountain State, so there’s that.

Finished Reacher today and loved it like every sane person should. Then I was like "Hey I'm going to watch Blue Mountain State again since that was the first time I ever saw Alan Ritchson!" so enjoy a bit of jockstrap-wearing, tushy-showing baby Reacher! pic.twitter.com/qW8n1uIDCC — Lee/Scorsese 2024 (@tj_mackey432) February 9, 2022

We’d also like to take this moment to let readers know that before Ritchson was super famous, he was also an underwear model, including jockstraps and thongs, but we can’t include the pictures as they’re a little too risqué. Google at your own risk.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is due to be released 19 April.