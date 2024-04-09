Poor Things star Jerrod Carmichael has spoken about having unreciprocated feelings for his “best friend”, Tyler, the Creator.

The gay comedian and actor, revealed his crush during the first episode of The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, stating: “I fell in love with my best friend… one out of 10, don’t recommend.”

Carmichael, 37 confessed that he texted rapper Tyler, the Creator, 33, to admit his feelings, only to get the response: “Ha ha ha, you stupid b***h.”

Towards the end of the episode, Jerrod spoke about his reasons for opening up to Tyler. “I know you didn’t ask for this, but somewhere down the line I developed feelings for you and I don’t know what to do with that. Then I immediately turned my phone off and went into therapy.”

Sadly, things haven’t quite been the same between the pair ever since.

“It’s because I told you I had feelings for you, and we didn’t talk about it, ever,” Jerrod said.

“That was, like, weird. I don’t know if it was just too awkward to talk about… I don’t know, I feel you left me hanging out there a little bit.”

The rapper replied that it was “a lot to download,” adding: “I still don’t know how to respond. When you told me that, I’m like nah I don’t know. Not like that. That’s like a brother. That man’s like family. Like true family. Like a true brother.”

Jerrod Carmichael won an Emmy for his 2022 comedy special Rothaniel, where he came out. (Getty)

Social media has had a field day with the now-viral video of the pair, with many viewers admitting that they would never publicise a rejection, especially after confessing feelings to a best friend.

Tyler is used to speculation about his love life. In 2018, actor and singer Jaden Smith called him his ‘boyfriend’. During a performance, Smith said: “I wanna tell you… Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my motherf*****g boyfriend and he’s been my motherf*****g boyfriend my whole fucking life.”

Tyler responded by saying: “Ha ha ha, you crazy man.”

In 2020, the Karate Kid and After Earth star again referred to Tyler as his “boyfriend”, this time in the wake of the rapper’s Grammy success for his album Igor.