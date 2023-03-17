The White Lotus star Lukas Gage has shared his mum’s thoughts on the career-defining sex scene where he gets rimmed by co-star Murray Bartlett.

Fans are unlikely to forget one of the most memorable moments in season one, which saw hotel manager Armond (Bartlett) getting caught rimming staff member Dillon (Gage).

It is one of a growing list of wild sex scenes Lukas Gage is bringing to the screen, his latest being the golden shower scene in You season four.

Although viewers had their fair share of hilarious responses to the moment, none are more iconic than Gage’s own mother’s reaction, which he shared with Variety.

“She says, ‘That’s a great ass. Get that money. Get that bag and be committed,'” he explained, “My mom’s cool. She’s like a cool little hippie lady. With nudity, I think we both share sort of a European vibe.”

It is clear where Gage gets his blasé attitude fro – especially considering the headline-making, NSFW acting gigs he’s been a part of since his career kicked off. But if he is bringing much-needed representation to the screen, then that is good enough for him.

“We have a couple people from the golden shower community that are very grateful that it’s being shown on screen,” he said about the now infamous You scene, “and they have some haters who are yucking some people’s yum.”

“Everyone should feel heard and feel seen. I never wanted to make anyone feel scrutinised or like the butt of the joke. I just believe that everyone should embrace all their kinks and everything that they love about themselves and not feel ashamed.”

It echoes Gage’s thoughts about the sex scene that he shared with Andy Cohen, saying: “I thought we should normalise rimming. I think that ass eating needs to be talked about more. In the script it was ‘sex’, and we’ve seen sex on TV. Let’s have some ass eating.”

It is the motto he has already put into practice in his next project, Down Low which he co-wrote and stars in with Zachary Quinto.

The film stars Gage as Cameron, a sex positive twink tasked with giving terminally ill zaddy, Gary (Quinto) his first full sexual experience with a man.

“My hope is that they feel seen and they don’t feel judged and they feel like it’s a space of sex positivity and sexual identity positivity,” he said.

In the past few weeks, Gage has been vocal about not having to define his sexuality, telling The New York Times he will clarify publicly “when I’m ready”.

Since then, long-held rumours that he and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton are dating were confirmed by Appleton on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Yeah, actually. I’m very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” Appleton said about a special someone in his life – alongside a photo of him and Gage flashing on the screen.

Given Gage’s steadfastness to not label himself, he also gave his two pence on the Diplo news that he has received oral sex from a man and claimed “I’m not not gay”.

“I commend him on his honesty and I don’t think we need to label everything and have it all figured out. Things can be in a gray area and don’t have to be so black and white,” Gage said.