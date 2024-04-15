Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds add extra dates to 2024 UK and European tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced extra dates on their UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

Following demand for the originally announced shows, the group have added a string of arena shows to their 2024 tour.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale from 10am local time on 19 April via Ticketmaster.

They’ve confirmed additional dates in Amsterdam (27 September), Berlin (30 September), Copenhagen (6 October), London (9 November) and Dublin (13 November).

The Wild God Tour is set to kick off in Germany this September and stop off across Europe in late 2024, finishing up in Paris on 17 November.

It’ll be in support of the album of the same name, which is due for release on 30 August and marks their first album in five years.

Cave said: “When I listen to Wild God, I think we can really do something epic with these songs live. We’re really excited about that – the record just feels like it was made for the stage.”

Supporting the band on their UK and European tour will be Dry Cleaning, The Murder Capital and Black Country, New Road.

You can find out how to get tickets for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ tour and the full schedule below.

How to get Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 19 April via ticketmaster.co.uk (London), ticketmaster.nl (Amsterdam), eventim.de (Berlin) ticketmaster.dk (Copenhagen) and ticketmaster.ie (Dublin).

Those signed up to the group’s mailing list will get access to a presale. You’ll be emailed the unique link/code to get presale tickets, which starts at 10am local time on 17 April.

If you’re not signed up, you can via the band’s official website to receive access.

You can check out the full tour schedule and find out about other presales taking place below.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds tour will see them head to arenas across Europe between September and November 2024. This is the full schedule for the Wild God Tour.