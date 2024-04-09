Billie Eilish confirms she’s ‘not doing singles’ as she announces third album

Billie Eilish is back, people! The singer-songwriter recently announced her third album, but we might have to wait a little longer for new music from the star as she confirmed she’s “not doing singles”.

The LGBTQ+ icon took to Instagram to share the announcement, which was studded with a slew of emojis. “‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,’ MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH,” she wrote beneath the album’s cover, which features Eilish underwater after being thrown out of a white door.

“So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd. Not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once. Finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. Love you love you love you.”

Eilish isn’t the only singer opting to share her album in full, as opposed to releasing singles in the lead-up to the album release date. Ariana Grande’s recently released album Eternal Sunshine only had one single, “yes, and?“. And her artistic choice didn’t prevent the success of the album, which reached number one on iTunes just hours after its release.

Meanwhile, fans have already been hyped up for Eilish’s third release, after adding all 114 million followers to her close friends’ story on Instagram as a way to promote her new album. A number of fans noticed this after they saw a green star at the top of some photos of possible new album cover art as well a new tattoo – indicating that it was a close friends story rather than a normal one.

Eilish has steadily promoted her upcoming album for a while, as fans spotted unexplained billboards in New York City and Sydney. They featured quotes that may or may not be new lyrics attributed to Eilish which show her signature ‘blohsh’ – a genderless stick figure that can be spotted in her merch and previous promotional materials.

You may like to watch

The upcoming album was written by Eilish and her brother Finneas, who was also behind the production.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is set for release on 17 May on all streaming platforms.