Daniel Bedingfield on his sexuality: ‘In my era, you had to be gay or straight’

Singer Daniel Bedingfield has opened up about his sexuality for at a recent gig, discussing a “man [he] loved” and stating that you “had to be gay or straight” during his pop heyday.

Originally reported by the MailOnline, Bedingfield made the remarks at a concert at the London Palladium to celebrate 22 years of his breakout hit, “Gotta Get Thru This”, on Tuesday (23 April).

“In my era, you had to be gay or straight, or f**k you,” Bedingfield said, before revealing that his song “Borderline” is an ode to a woman, that he co-wrote with a “man [he] loved”.

“I wrote this song with a man I loved about a girl we both loved,” he explained. “I’m not very gay, but we were on a hot spring, sitting on a rock, missing her.”

The 44-year-old recording artist, who has a BRIT Award under his belt, has not made any prior comments on his sexuality publicly.

Daniel Bedingfield is the brother of “Unwritten” singer Natasha Bedingfield, whose signature smash recently enjoyed a resurgence in popularity due to Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s rom-com, Anyone But You.

Following a near-fatal car crash which left Daniel with head injuries in 2004 – the same year he won a BRIT Award for his second record, Second First Impression – he decided to break from touring.

Appearing on Loose Women on Friday (19 February), Bedingfield explained why:

“I did the pop star thing from nine years old till 24, I really was very focused and then I had a car crash and I suddenly realised the first memory when I woke up is I’d like to try something very different.

“I’ve done farming … homesteading, like chickens and bees and fruit trees and food, forests and ecological stuff, you know, regenerative stuff.”

He added: “I moved to a wildly different culture, LA, oh my gosh, and completely reimagined what I wanted for my life.”