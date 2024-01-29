The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is right around the corner, and the world’s most-watched music competition is religiously marked in the calendars of the legions of queer fans who adore the camp, glitzy song contest.

The best party of the year is fast approaching in May, tickets are selling like hot cakes and, following Loreen’s victory in Liverpool last year, Eurovision will move to Malmö, in Sweden.

As each country hosts their national qualifying contest, we’re slowly learning more about the songs and artists competing for the coveted crown, including Ireland’s non-binary entry and the UK’s very own Olly Alexander, of Years & Years and It’s a Sin fame.

37 countries will be battling it out for the crown this year, with two semi-finals set to take place on 7 and 9 May ahead of the grand final on 11 May.

The draw on 30 January will decide which of the two semis each country will participate in – with the exception of the ‘Big Five’ countries of the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, which all have an automatic place in the final.

Here’s everything we know about the Eurovision 2024 entries

UK – Olly Alexander

During the Strictly Come Dancing final in December, It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander confirmed that he would be representing the UK and promised that his performance would be “spectacular,” adding that, for him, this was a “dream come true”.

So, do we have any information on his choice of song yet? Only that he hinted that the track is “not a ballad” and that it’ll have more of a dancey, electronic beat. Perfect for Eurovision.

Ireland – “Doomsday Blue”, Bambie Thug

Self-described “ouija pop” singer Bambie Thug, from Cork, will be heading to Malmo to represent Ireland. Bambie is the first non-binary artist to ever represent the country at Eurovision.

Bambie, who uses they/them pronouns, will enter the contest with their 2023 song “Doomsday Blue” from their EP, Cathexis.

Speaking to PinkNews last November, Bambie shared how realising that they are non-binary changed the way they approach their music.

“I allowed myself to be more free as a person and therefore more free in my music,” they shared. “Bambie Thug the project is two-and-a-half years old now, and it’s been steadily going up.

“Something in the universe said, ‘OK, now you have aligned. You are ready’.”

Austria – “Games” by Kaleen

Pop star and professional dancer Kaleen will be competing on behalf of Austria. Presenting a techno-inspired pop track, “Games”, she’s elated to “show the world” what she can do.

“I haven’t fully grasped the fact yet, that I’ll be standing on that stage as an artist myself. I am in love with this world of lights and cameras and believe it’s a privilege to take the audience on a journey,” she said.

Albania – Besa

Besa, dressed in glitzy all-gold outfit, won the hearts of the voting population in Albania with her song “Zemrën N’dorë, at the National Final Performance.

However, it has not yet been confirmed as the track she’ll perform at Eurovision 2024, and her choice will be announced in due course.

Belgium – Mustii

Having already released two studio albums, Mustii is a familiar figure in Belgian pop culture, and he’s made a for himself as a judge on Drag Race Belgique.

Drag Race Belgique judge Mustii is headed to Eurovision 2024. (WOW)

Alongside his musical escapades, he’s known for an array of theatre and television productions, including La Trêve, Grave, Un Petit Boulot, and L’échange des Princesses.

Cyprus – Silia Kapsis

Although born and raised in Australia, Kapsis is of both Cypriot and Greek descent and has appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and various Nickelodeon programmes.

She wrote her debut single, “Who Am I?” at the age of 12, which she released in 2022, followed by “No Boys Allowed” and “Disco Dancer”.

Georgia – Nutsa Buzaladze

Nutsa Buzaladze is no stranger to competition: She finished in the top 12 in American Idol in 2023, performing “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” with none other than Aussie pop queen Kylie.

Czechia – “Pedestal” by Aiko

Representing Czechia at Eurovision 2024 is the Brighton-based Aiko, who explores love, solitude and self-understanding through her music.

She’s already made history both in the US and at home as the first Czech artist to grace the advertising placards of the world-famous Times Square in New York.

France – “Mon Amour” by Slimane

Slimane started performing in the piano bars of Paris’ Pigalle district, and went on to win The Voice France in 2016.

He’s since sold two million albums, and secured five Nouvelle Radio des Jeunes music awards and a Victoire de la Musique.

Greece – Marina Satti

Marina Satti will represent Greece in Eurovision 2024, 50 years to the day since the country first participated.

Her song-writing style combines the Greek, Arabic and Balkan musical traditions that she grew up around, having released her first full-length album, Yenna, in 2022.

The Netherlands – Joost Klein

Combining mainstream pop with hardcore and punk sounds, Joost Klein had a number one hit in Germany, Switzerland and Austria with his track “Friesenjung”.

Racking up over 100 million streams worldwide, it took home the accolade for best song in Germany’s 1LIVE Krone radio awards.

Slovenia – “Veronika” by Raiven

Combining pop and opera to create a unique sound, Raiven is a mezzo-soprano singer, as well as an author, songwriter and harpist.

She’s represented Slovenia three times at Eurovision, singing “Črno Bel” in 2016, “Zažarim” in 2017, and “Kaos” in 2019.

This Eurovision 2024 article will be updated as more artists and songs are announced, so please bookmark it!