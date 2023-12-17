Olly Alexander will represent the UK at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and fans are absolutely buzzing for it to be a “gay to the highest level” performance.

The singer and It’s a Sin actor announced he would be the UK’s entrant in the annual contest during Strictly Come Dancing’s final on Saturday (16 December). This year’s Eurovision will be held in Malmo, Sweden and kicks off in May.

The news was met by wild cheers and celebrations from the Strictly stars, and Alexander promised his performance would be “spectacular”.

“I love Eurovision so much, it’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’m just so, so excited.”

In honour of the news, Alexander even changed his bio on Instagram to: “being gay for Eurovision 2024.”

Needless to say, Olly Alexander fans took to social media to share their joy that the “A Second to Midnight” hitmaker would be gracing the Eurovision stage.

They were particularly thrilled at the prospect of Alexander bringing his bubbly and dramatic stage presence to the competition, demanding he make his Eurovision debut “gay to the highest level please”.

This is the Olly Alexander vibe I really want for the UK at Eurovision. Dramatic. Commanding. Enchanting. Sexy. Chic. GAY TO THE HIGHEST LEVEL PLEASE! 🏳️‍🌈pic.twitter.com/KcpoL8Lntn — MrAdamR (@MrAdamR) December 16, 2023

OMG OLLY ALEXANDER REPRESENTING THE UNITED KINGDOM 🇬🇧 AT EUROVISION 2024!! pic.twitter.com/zhThsfQ5TU — Duke of Preston (@DOPreston) December 16, 2023

i crave for a song like this one from olly alexander at eurovision istg🥹 pic.twitter.com/zciEmbeLvE — florin⸆⸉ (@esc_florin) December 16, 2023

I don't wanna see one negative tweet about Olly Alexander representing us at Eurovision. We'd have killed for someone of his calibre 3 years ago! It's huge — David ✨ (@betbinch) December 16, 2023

Good morning, Olly Alexander is representing the UK in Eurovision, I STILL CAN’T BELIEVE THIS😭



pic.twitter.com/TNLtUunxnB — Ocean 🌊 (@oceaniito) December 17, 2023

The fact we have Olly Alexander representing us is incredible. An artist who's had so much chart success around Europe, an artist who has 6,975,557 monthly listeners on Spotify, not to mention an artist who is openly queer. What an exciting time for the UK in Eurovision! — Yir Da Sells Avon 💋💄 (@ServingLuke) December 16, 2023

THEY JUST ANNOUNCED OLLY ALEXANDER ON STRICTLY AS OUR UK REPRESENTATIVE !??????? pic.twitter.com/ZRwONUKpOw — harry (@kthejutokes) December 16, 2023

Rumours started to swirl in late November that Alexander might be heading to Eurovision. It came after there was an uptick in reports that the singer had been picked by BBC bosses to secure the win for the UK.

In a chat with BBC after the announcement, Olly Alexander revealed he’s been a long-time Eurovision fan. He remembered “ordering pizza and spending all night in front of the TV watching this insane, amazing show” with his family.

“It’s a bit like a spiritual homecoming for me because I love Eurovision so much,” he said.

The It’s A Sin star added he loves the theatrics and drama of Eurovision as it’s such an “amazing chaos of different musical styles and performers”.

“You get so much on one night. It’s just so fun and camp,” he said.

He hinted the song is “not a ballad” and will be more along the lines of an electronic beat that people can dance to – but he couldn’t say much more than that.