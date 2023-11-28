Eurovision Song Contest: this is how to get tickets for 2024

Eurovision 2024 ticket details have been confirmed – and this is everything you need to know.

The competition will be hosted by Sweden, in its largest city Malmö following Loreen’s historic victory earlier this year.

Eurovision 2024 tickets go on general sale at 10am CET / 9am GMT on 28 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The contest will run across 6-11 May, with the grand final taking place on 11 May at Malmö Arena.

The southern Swedish city – which is the third largest in Sweden – will become the third city to host the event a total of three times.

Stockholm and neighbouring Copenhagen have also hosted three times, and only London, Luxembourg City and Dublin have hosted more than three Eurovision Song Contests.

Executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Österdahl, said: “Malmö holds a special place in the history of the Contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 – following Loreen’s last win.”

Meanwhile a number of artists have already been confirmed to be representing their countries in the 2024 edition of the contest.

This includes queer Drag Race Belgique judge Mustii, who will perform for Belgium next year.

Across its 60 plus years, Eurovision has become a safe space for LGBTQ+ folks, where queer acts like Dana International and Katrina and the Waves can thrive, and where queer fans can find their chosen family.

Other countries who have confirmed their artists include France, Greece and Cyprus, with more to be announced in the new year.

Ahead of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest you can find out everything we know about tickets below.

How to get Eurovision tickets for 2024?

It’s been confirmed that they’ll go on general sale at 10am CET / 9am GMT on 28 November.

Tickets will only be available to purchase at Ticketmaster regardless of the country you are booking from, and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time.

The shows set to go on sale are:

Semi Final 1: Evening Preview on 6 May, Afternoon Preview on 7 May, and Live Show on 7 May

Semi Final 2: Evening Preview on 8 May, Afternoon Preview on 9 May, and Live Show on 9 May

Grand Final: Evening Preview on 10 May, Afternoon Preview on 11 May, and Live Show on 11 May

You can get them exclusively from Ticketmaster. You can log in or sign up to Ticketmaster, regardless of the country you live in, so you’re ready for the on-sale date.

How much are Eurovision 2024 tickets?

The organisers have said that ticket prices will start at 145 SEK (Swedish Krona) – approximately €13.

While prices for each of the different shows taking place across the week, will be priced at the following:

First & Second Semi-Final – Evening Preview: 145-795 SEK

First & Second Semi-Final – Afternoon Preview: 145-545 SEK

First & Second Semi-Final – Live Show: 525-2395 SEK

Grand Final – Evening Preview: 525-2395 SEK

Grand Final – Afternoon Preview: 145-1385 SEK

Grand Final – Live Show: 860-3795 SE

Plus in addition to regular tickets, there will be a selection of VIP packages available to buy. They’ll only be available to buy from Ticketmaster.