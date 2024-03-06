Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is expected to pull out of the 2024 presidential election race, clearing the way for Donald Trump to run on the Republican ticket.

Haley won only two primaries – Washington DC and Vermont – during her months-long campaign to become the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.

Her efforts have been thoroughly trounced at almost every turn by Trump, who maintained a large lead over her and other candidates who’ve since dropped out of the race.

Haley looked set to suspend her presidential bid on Wednesday (6 March) morning after an abysmal performance in Super Tuesday’s primary contests, sources familiar with her plans told NBC News and the Wall Street Journal.

She’s expected to deliver the news at a Charleston area briefing around 10am ET. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that she won’t endorse Trump but will encourage the former president to earn the support of voters who backed her campaign.

Nikki Haley dropping out of the 2024 presidential election means Trump is almost certainly going into another showdown with president Joe Biden, who has taken unofficial command of the Democrat party in the primary season.

Since the onset of her campaign, Haley had little hope of keeping pace with Trump in the Republican race. The former president remained extremely popular with voters despite his ongoing legal issues.

Still, Haley tried to gain right-wing support by repeatedly attacking the trans community in debates and rallies.

She misgendered trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, falsely connected trans visibility to teenage suicide ideation and claimed trans people are “erasing” women.

On gender-affirming healthcare, Nikki Haley said such vital healthcare shouldn’t be available to trans youth “until the age of 18 when they are an adult and they can make that decision”.

Haley also attacked LGBTQ+ inclusive education in US schools, claiming Florida’s reviled ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law didn’t “go far enough”.

Nikki Haley held tight to her anti-abortion views but urged Republicans to avoid demonising such medical care while on the campaign trail. She’s called for a “consensus” on reproductive rights at the federal level.