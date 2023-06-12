Nicki Minaj has shared the first sneak peek of her collaboration with Ice Spice for the soundtrack of the upcoming Barbie movie – and fans are divided.

The recently announced roster for Barbie: The Album, the soundtrack to the upcoming cultural reset that will be Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, has no shortage of star power.

From already released tracks such as “Dance The Night” by Dua Lipa (also set to make her acting debut in the film as Mermaid Barbie) and collaborations by KAROL G and Aldo Ranks, one more surefire hit is about to be released.

Taking her place among queer icons like Lizzo and Charli XCX on the track list is the Barb herself, Nicki Minaj, who has collaborated with “Princess Diana” co-artist Ice Spice for a second time on a song titled “Barbie World”.

Sampling Aqua’s original 1997 song “Barbie Girl“, the track was teased at the end of the main Barbie trailer and is due to be released 23 June – but Nicki Minaj has now treated fans to a snippet of the song in a new clip.

"And I'm bad like the Barbie (Barbie) / I'm a doll but I still wanna party (Party) / Pink 'Vette like I'm ready to bend (Bend) / I'm a ten so I'm pullin' a Ken (Like)," the superstars rap over the already-iconic backing track. "Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki / All of the Barbies is pretty / All of the Barbies is bad / It girls and we ain't playin' tag." Initial reactions to "Barbie World" on the lawless land of Twitter have been fairly split.

Of course, the Barbz (Nicki Minaj’s dedicated fan base) have loved the teaser.

“The real Barbie is coming,” one social media user wrote, while another added a simple: “It’s a hit.”

Other comments including: “Mothernika”, “A classic incoming”, “I’m gagged like … ” and “We will be number one” also affirmed support for the collab.

this snippet has me in a chokehold already pic.twitter.com/mwbbg5cN3H — MΛYΛ MINΛJ (@MAYAMlNAJ) June 11, 2023

the queen and the princess is eating it pic.twitter.com/OEX3aIS0e4 — JA (@sleezyjamie) June 11, 2023

However, some Barbies seemingly won’t be attending this particular party after a few sticking points with the song were pointed out on social media.

“Wtf is this … They made a legendary song into this … ” one disgruntled listener wrote.

“A mess” another said, and a third wrote: “Hmmm, idk how I’m feeling from this snippet but we’ll see.”

Omfgggg its so bad 😭😂 https://t.co/XYBfgXiDRK — Kitty (@Its_NoGenre) June 11, 2023

Yeah….I’ll stick with the Aqua version 😬 https://t.co/6AyG9nbBtB — Bravo HousewifeFan 🏳️‍🌈 (@TwinkHousewife) June 12, 2023

Barbie World by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj is due to be released 23 June.

Barbie itself, which was written and directed by Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach, stars an extensive cast of queer talent and fan-favourites, including Hari Nef, Issa Rae and Ncuti Gatwa.

While its plot is relatively unknown, Gerwig hinted that the caper is inspired by “technicolour musicals” like The Wizard of Oz, and a brief summary reads: “After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.”

The latest trailer also points towards Barbie “know[ing] the truth” about her existence.

Barbie is due to be released in the UK on 21 July. Barbie the Album will be “available everywhere” from 21 July.