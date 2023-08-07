Taylor Swift Eras Tour: ticket prices info for her 2024 US and Canada shows

Taylor Swift recently announced US and Canada tour dates for 2024 – and these are the expected ticket prices.

The popstar has extended her huge Eras Tour with even more stadium shows for next year.

This includes the first dates in Canada at Toronto’s Rogers Centre across six nights, as well as extra dates in the US.

Swift will take the tour to venues in Florida, New Orleans and Indianapolis next October and November.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

She’s currently on the US leg of the tour, which wraps up with an historic six night run at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, becoming the first act to ever do so.

She will then take the tour to South America with dates planned for Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

In 2024 the Eras Tour will resume in Japan, Australia and Singapore before heading across Europe, including six nights at Wembley Stadium.

The show sees the singer perform a huge three-hour long set, covering each of her albums from Fearless to Red to Lover.

You can find out everything we know so far about the extra North American tour dates, including ticket prices below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How much are Taylor Swift tickets for Canada?

The official ticket prices for Taylor Swift’s 2024 US and Canada shows are yet to be revealed.

But we can look at the prices for her North American shows that took place this year, which should give fans an idea of what to expect.

Her 2023 Eras Tour dates in North America ranged between $49 and $449, with VIP packages starting at $199.

We’ll update this as more information is announced on ticket prices in the coming week.

How to get tickets

RBC is offering an exclusive ticket allocation to Avion Rewards members for the Canadian dates. You can sign up for access via Ticketmaster.

Registration is open until Tuesday, 8 August at 11:59pm ET. For more detailed information go to Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile fans in the US can sign up for Verified Fan presale for the extra shows at www.taylorswift.com/tour.

This will take place on 10 August from 11am local time.

Ticketmaster say: “A limited number of Verified Fans will receive a unique access code and others will be put on the waitlist.

“Getting an access code doesn’t guarantee tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“If you aren’t initially selected, you’ll be placed on the waitlist and may receive an access code at a later date if tickets remain.”

You’ll be emailed whether you’ll receive an access code or be placed on the waitlist the day before the general sale.

The newly announced Eras Tour dates for the US and Canada will head to the following cities and venues: