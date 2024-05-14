Swifties and theatre kids, unite! Taylor Swift has just filed a trademark for “Female Rage: The Musical”, and fans are convinced that we’re finally getting a Swift Broadway production.

The global superstar recently launched the European leg of her critically-acclaimed Eras Tour and debuted her new setlist – which features a good portion of songs from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift’s trademarked phrase, “Female Rage: The Musical”, harks back to a line she said during her Paris stop on the tour.

After performing her show in Paris, Swift took to Instagram on 13 May to discuss the new TTPD portion of the tour: “This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical.

“To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love,” she concluded.

And in a new career development for the “Cruel Summer” singer, TAS Rights Management submitted paperwork to trademark the phrase on 11 May, Us Weekly reported.

“Finally a musical of her whole discography,” one fan responded to the news on X (formerly Twitter), while another said, “the taylor swift effect coming to Broadway”.

“She is going into musicals now, I knew it,” a third chimed in. “When a theater kid is also a cunning businesswoman,” another added.

However, it seems that at this stage, a musical created by the singer-songwriter is still a distant dream. The application revealed that Swift’s team applied for ownership of the phrase on “musical recordings, video recordings, and potential merchandise”, as per TMZ.

Although Swift has never been involved with Broadway or West End shows, she has led six world tours during her 18-year career, including full-scale staging, acting moments and impressive choreography.

Her long-term collaborator Jack Antonoff is also making his Broadway debut later this year. It was announced earlier this year that the music producer will be behind the score for the modern adaptation of Romeo + Juliet starring Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor. Coincidence? We’ll have to wait and see.