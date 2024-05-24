Celine Dion can be seen in tears while talking about her struggle with stiff person syndrome in a trailer for a new Prime Video documentary about her.

In December 2022, Dion announced that she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder that can cause muscle stiffness, slurred speech, painful spasms and unsteady walking.

As a result, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer had to cancel her highly anticipated 2023-2024 tour.

In the trailer for I Am: Celine Dion, which was released on Thursday (23 May), the 56-year-old Canadian singer, sometimes called the Queen of Power Ballads, opened up about her struggles.

Celine Dion is seen in tears during the documentary. (Brian Rasic/WireImage)

Archive clips introduce Dion, who is then seen sitting on a chair. “I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I’m ready now,” she said, before exhaling with relief.

Further clips then show her going through physiotherapy.

“I’m working hard every day. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle.” She then breaks down in tears, adding: “It’s not hard to do a show, it’s hard to cancel a show. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them.

“If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. I won’t stop.”

The superstar previously shared that the condition was “causing difficulties” with her walking and affecting her vocal cords, meaning she is not able to “sing [the] way [she] used to.”

In December, Dion’s sister, Claudette, provided a health update, saying the condition had worsened, and revealing that the disorder had affected the singer’s spinal cord and brain.

I Am: Celine Dion is due to drop on Amazon Prime on 25 June. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial via Amazon to stream the film and more.

