Dearest gentle reader, season three of Bridgerton is upon us. Yet, fans across the ton have just realised the significance of one key scene, in which Colin presents Violet with a gift.

Warning: Bridgerton season three spoilers ahead.

Colin returns from his travels in season three of Bridgerton. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Of course, viewers will recall how the third Bridgerton son made travelling around Europe his entire personality – much like an obnoxious present-day “gap year” student. But it was his sweet return to his family home with a gift for each member in tow – aside from Daphne, who was notably absent – which has given viewers a new perspective.

Colin gave his youngest brother Gregory a bow and arrow, the second brother Benedict a pack of playing cards, his younger sister Francesca sheet music, and his youngest sister Hyacinth perfume “from Paris”. He had gifts for his siblings Anthony and Eloise, too.

Colin handed his mother Violet a gift away from the prying eyes of the other siblings, revealing a box containing a pocket watch attached to a chain, which was typical of the Regency era.

The third brother handed out gifts to all his siblings, including Gregory (pictured). (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Viewers quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the sweet gift, echoing the fact that Violet’s late husband and the father to her children “wore a watch with him everywhere”.

You may like to watch

“I’ve been thinking about this gift non-stop,” another social media user reflected, “and my conclusion is: time stopped for Violet after Ed died.

“Having the son who most resembles him give her a clock also symbolizes time starting back up again for her,” including how she is able to start having romantic feelings for another person since his death.

“And this is the season she starts having romantic feelings again.”

i’ve been thinking about this gift non stop, and my conclusion is:



time stopped for violet after ed died



having the son who most resembles him give her a clock also symbolizes time starting back up again for her



and this is the season she starts having romantic feelings again https://t.co/YyrCOdZyvf — jesper 🇵🇸| met nic & luke (@swiftiemoth) May 28, 2024

Aside from Francesca meeting her match in the third season and Colin finally realising his true feelings for Penelope, Violet seems to flirt with Lady Danbury’s brother, Lord Marcus Anderson.

Another theory we’ve noticed of the scene is that Violet was never able to have a keepsake of her own to remember her husband by since his death.

Their eldest child Anthony inherited Edmund’s prize possession, his watch, as well as Violet’s engagement ring from him when he proposed to Kate Sharma, the new Viscountess Bridgerton. Being gifted her watch could also be a symbol of something for Violet to remember her husband.

In short, it’s a very full-circle moment for Violet Bridgerton.

The first half of Bridgerton season three is streaming now on Netflix. Part two arrives on the streaming site on 13 June.