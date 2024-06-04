First out gay Lord Mayor of Belfast installed in historic moment

The first out gay Lord Mayor of Belfast, Micky Murray, has been sworn into office in a historic first for Northern Ireland’s capital city.

Murray was installed at the annual general meeting of council at Belfast City Hall on Monday (3 June).

The Alliance councillor, who represents the Balmoral area, wrote on X/Twitter post, that he felt “honoured to have been given this opportunity to represent our great city”.

He went on to say: “As the city’s first openly gay Lord Mayor, I want Belfast to be a place where everyone feels welcomed and included. A more inclusive, diverse and kinder city makes it better for everyone.

Best wishes for the year ahead 🙏 — Denise Watson (@SportyNeesy) June 3, 2024

“I’m looking forward to meeting with groups and organisations city-wide who are working to achieve these goals and to using my time as Lord Mayor to highlight their work and showcase all that is good within our city.”

‘I promise to represent Belfast to the best of my ability’

Among his priorities is helping those affected by long-term homelessness because he is “passionate about helping those with addiction and other challenges to break the cycle”.

You may like to watch

He added: “I promise to represent Belfast to the best of my ability, with passion, enthusiasm and commitment and represent everyone right across the community.”

Murray’s appointment comes shortly after two three-year-old twin girls were involved in a suspected “transphobic-motivated hate crime” that was directed at their transgender father in Northern Ireland’s capital.