Previously redacted names of associates of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – including former US president Donald Trump and Prince Andrew – have been made public.

Epstein’s expansive network of powerful friends and business associates was laid bare as hundreds of pages of previously sealed court documents were made public on Wednesday (3 January).

Epstein was an influential financier who socialised with Wall Street giants, royalty, celebrities and the ultra-wealthy before pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. He committed suicide in 2019, while in jail awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. He was 66.

Prior to the unsealing, the names of these associates and those in Epstein’s inner circle were listed on court papers as variants of J Doe, keeping their identity anonymous.

The inclusion of a name on the list doesn’t mean that the individual has been accused of wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, who once tried to justify having sex with underage girls by comparing it to homosexuality.

Over the years, many famous people have been linked to the disgraced financier. Among the names that appear in the unsealed court documents are those simply mentioned in passing at legal proceedings.

Still, there is speculation online as to what the revelations within these court documents may bring. To help paint a clearer picture of why the documents matter, here’s what we know.

What are these records about?

Jeffrey Epstein pictured with Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence. (Getty)

The court documents stem from a 2015 lawsuit focusing on allegations that Epstein’s former romantic partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, facilitated the alleged sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre – one of dozens of women who sued Epstein, claiming he had abused them at his homes in Florida, New York, the US Virgin Islands and New Mexico.

Giuffre also accused Epstein and Maxwell of directing her to have sex with Prince Andrew and several other prominent men when she was under the age of 18.

Andrew has always denied the allegations and settled a lawsuit she filed against him in 2022 without making any admissions.

Why were the names linked to Jeffrey Epstein redacted in the court documents?

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead at the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. (Getty)

Although Giuffre’s case with Maxwell was settled in 2017, Maxwell’s attorneys fought for the names in the documents to remain private.

Their objection was lifted in 2022, a year after Maxwell was convicted of recruiting and grooming teen girls for sexual encounters with Epstein. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Judge Loretta Preska ruled in December that there was no legal justification for continuing to conceal the names of the more than 150 people expected to be identified in the hundreds of files.

She noted that many of the individuals named in the lawsuit had already been publically identified by the media or at Maxwell’s criminal trial.

Preska ordered the unsealing to begin after 1 January, giving those named time to appeal against her decision.

Some victims’ names remained redacted due to the sensitive nature of the crimes, according to court filings.

Former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton both factor into the court files

Donald Trump (R) has been linked to Jeffrey Epstein but the documents indicated no wrongdoing by the former president. (Getty)

Again, many of the prominent names that appear in the documents were already associated with Epstein in some way. They include people who flew on his planes, visited his homes, members of his staff, who told their stories to the media, and many of those who accused the financier of abusing them.

Some were mentioned during legal proceedings as part of potential witness lists, in passing during depositions or in proposed terms for searches of electronic records.

Trump’s name has appeared four times in the filings, according to the Independent.

According to the documents, witness Johanna Sjoberg testified that Epstein once said he would “call up” Trump and visit one of his casinos after his private plane was diverted.

The documents contain no allegations of wrongdoing by Trump.

According to ABC News, Bill Clinton is mentioned in more than 50 of the previously redacted files although there is no indication of wrongdoing by him either.

Angel Ureña, a spokesman for Clinton, told Newsweek that “nothing has changed” since he released a statement about Epstein in 2019.

In 2019, Clinton’s team said the former president knew Epstein and used his private jet, but they said he was unaware of Epstein’s crimes and denied claims that Clinton, who served two terms as president from January 1993, visited the financier’s private island.

Who else was named in the documents?

Prince Andrew, who has denied all the allegations against him, lost his royal and military titles, as well as his patronage, in 2022. (Getty)

The deposition also included Sjoberg’s account of allegedly meeting Prince Andrew at Epstein’s New York home, Reuters reported. She claimed Andrew put his hand on her breast.

The accusation has been reported previously, with the prince denying the incident ever took place.

However, he stepped back from royal duties in 2019 and was stripped of his military titles and patronages by the Queen in 2022.

Sjoberg also testified that she once met Michael Jackson at Epstein’s Palm Beach house. Nothing untoward happened with the pop superstar, who died in 2009, she said.

What does the unsealing mean?

The Epstein saga continues to have ramifications more than four years after the disgraced financier died. (Getty)

The Miami Herald and other media outlets intervened to get the court documents unsealed on the grounds of public interest in 2018.

The courts unsealed about 2,000 pages of material the following year.

While the new documents contained no smoking guns or bombshells, they did reveal more for those who’ve watched the Jeffrey Epstein saga unfold. It also drove home once again how wide his reach was in the upper echelons of society.

Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for Giuffre, said the unsealing of documents would allow the public to learn “more about the scale and scope of Epstein’s racket”.

It furthered the “important goal of shutting down sex trafficking wherever it exists” and to hold “more to account”, the lawyer added.