Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to return for Practical Magic 2

Warner Bros has announced a follow-up to 1998’s Practical Magic, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to return for part 2.

Warner Bros took to TikTok on Monday (10 June), to reveal – in an ode to the film’s “midnight margaritas” scene – that a sequel is in the works.

Fans have flooded the post with excitement, with many already asking when it will hit screens.

One said: “It better be with the original cast”, while another wrote, “I cannot wait. This movie is my whole personality.”

The comedy followed two orphaned witch sisters, Sally and Gillian Owens, played respectively by Bullock and Kidman, who live with their aunts, Frances (Stockard Channing) and Jet (Dianne Wiest).

Together, the sisters battle a family curse that threatens to prevent them finding love.

Directed by Griffin Dunne, the movie was adapted from a book by Alice Hoffman.

The curse results in the sisters killing Gillian’s abusive ex-boyfriend (ER star Goran Višnjić), but, as witches, they turn to forbidden black magic to bring him back from the dead.

Director, writer and producer, Akiva Goldsman, known for Batman & Robin and A Beautiful Mind on the big screen, and more recently for TV’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will write the screenplay for Practical Magic 2.

HBO Max tried to bring The Rules of Magic, another Hoffman novel, to life but it never got off the ground.