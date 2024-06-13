Ariana Grande has revealed she’s “reprocessing” her time on Nickelodeon amid the allegations made by former child stars in Quiet on Set.

The Wicked star appeared on Podcrushed with You’s Penn Badgley, who recently starred in her music video for her Eternal Sunshine track “The Boy Is Mine”. She spoke about the “devastating” allegations made by Drake and Josh’s Drake Bell in The Dark Side of Kids TV Investigation Discovery series, among others.

Before Grande was a pop sensation, she appeared on the Nickelodeon series Victorious and Sam & Cat. Grande said she’s looking back on her own “relationship to [Nickelodeon] a little bit now”, adding that some of the scenes she was involved in during her teen years made her “upset” given the new light shone by Quiet on Set.

“Specifically about our show, I think that was something that we were convinced was the cool thing about us – is that we pushed the envelope with our humour,” Grande said.

“And the innuendos were…it was like the cool differentiation. And I don’t know, I think it just all happened so quickly and now looking back on some of the clips I’m like, ‘Damn, really? Oh s**t’…and the things that weren’t approved for the network were snuck onto like our website or whatever.

“I guess I’m upset, yeah,” Grande added about the Quiet on Set allegations.

Clips from her time on the network which appeared to include sexual innuendos resurfaced recently online, including Grande sucking her toe, attempting to “milk” a potato, and spilling water on herself whilst lying on a bed.

The star has also called for mental health support to be mandatory on the sets of children’s shows, and other work environments of which children are involved.

“I think the environment needs to be made safer if kids are going to be acting, and I think there should be therapists,” Grande said on the episode.

“I think parents should allowed to be wherever they want to be, and I think not only on kids’ sets. If anyone wants to do this, or music, or anything at this level of exposure, there should be in the contract something about therapy is mandatory twice a week or thrice a week, or something like that.”