Julien Baker announces solo headline tour dates

Julien Baker has announced details of a solo headline tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will play a string of shows in the US, Canada and England for her only headline dates in 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 21 June via ticketmaster.com for the US dates and seetickets.com for the UK dates.

Announcing the tour, the singer said: “excited to be getting back on the road with the band. these will be the only shows of 2024.”

She will begin the tour on 23 September for three nights at Chicago’s Thalia Hall before heading to Washington, Toronto, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The singer will then wrap up the run with three dates at London’s EartH on 19-21 November.

She will also play two festival shows at All Things Go Music in Columbia and Forest Hills.

In 2023 Baker reunited with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus as Boygenius to release their debut album, The Record.

The group toured the album across the globe, including a sold-out headline show at Madison Square Garden and London’s Gunnersbury Park.

The LP went on to win Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammy Awards, as well as Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for “Not Strong Enough”.

Ahead of Julien Baker tickets going on sale for her upcoming tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Julien Baker tickets

Other presales will be taking place, including venue presales, and you can check your local listing below for more details.

Fans can sign up for an exclusive artist presale via the singer’s official website. This will take place from 10am local time on 20 June and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

Other presales will be taking place, including venue presales, and you can check your local listing below for more details.

The singer will play a string of shows across late 2024, including multiple dates in the likes of Chicago, San Francisco and London: