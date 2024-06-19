You can still get The Killers tickets for their UK arena tour.

You can still get The Killers tickets for the UK leg of their greatest hits tour – and this is everything you need to know.

The group recently kicked off the huge arena run in Dublin, Ireland playing three nights at the 3Arena.

They’ve now taken the tour to the UK, playing mini residencies at the likes of the Co-op Live in Manchester, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and London’s O2 Arena this summer.

When announcing the tour the group said: “It’s only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!”

🎶 Read My Mind at Manchester N1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



📸 hendy_14 pic.twitter.com/afLu3fxjGv — The Killers Japan (@TheKillersJPN) June 18, 2024

It coincided with the release of their album, Rebel Diamonds, which celebrates their biggest hits from their 20-year career.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Read My Mind”, “The Man”, “When You Were Young”, “Spaceman” and of course, “Mr. Brightside” during the show.

If you’re still after tickets, then there’s still a chance to get your hands on them before the tour finishes up in the UK and heads to the US.

You can find out how to still get tickets for The Killers UK arena tour below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get The Killers tickets for their UK tour

There’s still ticket availability across the run for The Killers tour via Ticketmaster.

This includes last minute tickets for their three remaining Manchester shows, with standard and resale tickets available. But with Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale you won’t be charged more than face value for any tickets.

The best availability for Glasgow is all three shows, including standing and seated tickets on Ticketmaster, for London dates the best availability is 8 July and 10-11 July also via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for general admission standing are priced at £66, while seated tickets are currently around £87-£132.

19 June – Co-op Live, Manchester

21 June – Co-op Live, Manchester

22 June – Co-op Live, Manchester

25 June – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

26 June – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

27 June – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

4 July – O2 Arena, London

5 July – O2 Arena, London

7 July – O2 Arena, London

8 July – O2 Arena, London

10 July – O2 Arena, London

11 July – O2 Arena, London

What’s The Killers setlist?

The group have been changing the order of their setlist during each night of the tour, but keeping their biggest hits in the running.

This was the setlist during their first night at Manchester’s Co-op Live on 18 June:

Read My Mind

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot at the Night

Running Towards a Place

On Top

The Man

A Dustland Fairytale

Be Still

Runaways

All These Things That I’ve Done

When You Were Young

Caution

Dying Breed

Encore:

Your Side of Town

boy

A Little Respect (Erasure cover)

Human

Mr. Brightside

To get tickets for The Killers UK arena tour head to Ticketmaster.