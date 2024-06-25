Bridgerton mother Nicola Coughlan is set to release her debut single, ‘SHOES… MORE SHOES’ just in time for Pride – and as well as being iconic, it’s for charity.

During a recent interview with Hits Radio UK, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who was promoting the extremely horny third season of the Netflix period drama, was asked what she’d be doing if she wasn’t an actor.

“When the Real Housewives release pop songs exclusively for gay men… that’s like my dream job because they don’t even really sing, they’re just like: ‘Shoes and private yachts. Caviar. And more shoes’,” Coughlan responded, speaking to celebrity interviewer Liv Marks.

But the fun didn’t stop there. Producer Ellis Miah – who has worked on iconic tracks like All Stars 2‘s “Read U Wrote U” as well as with Miley Cyrus and rapper Big Freedia – then released a club remix of the lines to his TikTok account.

“Let’s get Nicola Coughlan her dream job and make her a club icon,” he wrote, prompting the official Netflix account to dub the track the “song of the summer”.

Project ‘Make Nicola Coughlan’s debut single a real Pride banger’ then came entirely full circle when the Lady Whistledown actor herself posted a snippet of the Ellis Miah remix to her Instagram with the caption: “In my making music exclusively for gay men era.”

She revealed that the track is called “SHOES… MORE SHOES”, and that it was coming soon.

The single will raise funds for two worthy causes: trans charity Not A Phase, and The Trevor Project, which focuses on suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Obviously, the comments of the post announcing the Nicola Coughlan single “SHOES… MORE SHOES” have been filled with celebrity pals positively bursting with excitement.

Responding to the news, Heartstopper star Joe Locke wrote: “I c o n”, while Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard said: “Pride month is priding.”

Wicked lead Cynthia Erivo chipped in with: “I’m dead, can the bi girls get a piece of this please?” and Queer Eye’s Jonathan van Ness wrote: “OK, we have our playlist for tonight ready.”

Meanwhile queer singer Betty Who asked: “Nicola, can I get on the remix?”

There is no release date yet for “Shoes… More Shoes”. Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.