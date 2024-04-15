Jonathan Van Ness shares cryptic lyrics after Queer Eye behaviour reports

Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert and one fifth of Queer Eye’s Fab Five, has shared a post with some cryptic lyrics in the caption, weeks after allegations about his on-set behaviour were reported.

Last month, seven individuals who have worked on Netflix’s Queer Eye accused the 37-year-old hairstylist and podcast host of being a “nightmare” to work with, and described Van Ness as having “rage issues”.

One source described to Rolling Stone how Van Ness, who is non-binary and uses he/she/they pronouns, would “explode” frequently while filming, and create an “intense and scary” atmosphere.

“When he comes on set, everything changes if he’s in a bad mood,” one source explained, adding that “working with him is very difficult in any capacity”.

Jonathan Van Ness. (Getty Images)

Despite calls from fans for the star to address the allegations, they have remained tight-lipped and continued to share unrelated content on social media.

However, in a post last night (14 April), Van Ness included a defiant caption with a series of photos and images.

“Doesn’t matter what they say, the jealous games that people play… name that tune,” they wrote, alongside a number of photos including one with Queer Eye star Tan France, and a handful of memes.

The quote is a reference to the song “Our Lips Are Sealed” by The Go-Go’s, which also includes the lyrics: “There’s a weapon that we must use in our defence: silence.”

Some fans used the post as an opportunity to press Jonathan Van Ness further about the allegations, with one writing: “By not addressing the allegations of bullying, these posts come off as a huge [middle finger emoji]…”

“By not addressing the diva and bullying rumours this seems just petty,” wrote another.

The last image in Van Ness’s Instagram dump was a photo of all five members of Queer Eye’s Fab Five, including new addition to the group, interior designer Jeremiah Brent.

Brent will join the show in the next season, after home developer Bobby Burke announced his departure from the Fab Five in November last year.

Part of the the Rolling Stone investigation into the Queer Eye set included allegations that member Tan France “campaigned” to have Berk replaced by his friend, Brent.

Yet, last month, France shot down the claim in an Instagram video, declaring that Berk’s departure had “nothing to do with” him trying to get Brent hired. Tan added that he did not put Brent up for the job, rather Brent was selected as “they were the best person for the job”.

The most recent season of Queer Eye, season eight, is the last to feature Bobby Berk, and Jeremiah Brent will take his place from season nine onwards.