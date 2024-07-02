Mexico fans have ignored stadium warnings – not for the first time – to chant anti-gay slurs during a Copa America football match.

More than 60,00 fans turned up to watch Mexico take on Ecuador at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday (30 June,) in a crucial Copa America group game.

With as place in the quarter finals at stake, three stadium announcements had to be made, warning Mexico fans about discriminatory behaviour, Outsports reported.

In Mexico, “puto”, a slang slur that refers to a male sex worker, has become increasingly popular among football fans.

Fans warned by announcements and on screen

A warning displayed on a big screen said: “The referee has indicated the match could be suspended due to discriminatory behaviour among spectators. Discrimination in football stadiums is not tolerated. If this continues, the match will be suspended and eventually cancelled.”

Jorge Máynz, a candidate in the country’s recent presidential election, was at the game and posted a video condemning the chants.

“I am proud to be Mexican. And to be with Mexico in the good times, the bad times and the worst,” he said. “But discrimination is a shame. Please, it’s time to stop.

“The same joy you feel when you are with thousands of Mexicans watching your team turns into shame when you hear this discriminatory cry in Pride month. Let this be the last time that something against rights and freedoms is shouted in a national team match… never again that shout.

“It is a pride to have this flag, it is a pride to have this shield, but please let this be the last time that something in favour of discrimination is heard.”

Si no sabe que es discriminar entonces para que habla. Lo que se segrega a sí mismo y se separa de la norma por propia voluntad no es discriminado. — Emilio Urquiza (@EmilioUrquizza) July 1, 2024

FIFA has previously fined the Mexican Football Federation for supporters’ use of homophobic chants. In March, taunts were aimed at US goalkeeper Matt Turner. There were calls for fans to stop but no avail, leading to the game being halted twice.

The weekend’s game ended 0-0, meaning Mexico – who are joint hosts for the 2026 World Cup – went out of the competition, with Ecuador qualifying to play Argentina in the knockout stage.