Whoopi Goldberg has spoken about scattering her late mother Emma Johnson’s ashes, admitting she chose an unorthodox location for the tribute.

The Sister Act star’s mother died in 2010 after suffering a stroke. The View host recently published a book, My Mother, My Brother, and Me, in memory of Emma Harris, as well as her late brother Clyde K. Johnson, who died in 2015.

The actress has often spoken about her relationship with her family, previously explaining to the Loose Women panel that she didn’t realise how much she “depended” on her late family members until after they died.

In a 12 July appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Goldberg recalled the events which followed her mother’s cremation. After previously undergoing a special trip with her mother to Disneyland before she died, the media personality explained that she went back after her death.

She then admitted to secretly scattering her mother’s ashes on the ride, It’s A Small World — a slow boat ride which now appears at many of Disney’s theme parks around the world. The ride was sentimental to the pair, but she advised against onlookers from repeating the unusual tribute.

“No one should do this,” she began. “My mother loved Disneyland, and so we took her to Disneyland. She loved Small World,” said Goldberg.

The actress said she pretended to sneeze while scattering Harris’ ashes so that others nearby would suspect anything. Goldberg explained: “So, in the Small World ride, periodically, I scooped some of her up, and I do this.

“I said, ‘My God, this cold is getting worse and worse.’ And then we got over to the flowers where it says, Disneyland, and I was like, ‘Oh, look at that!'”

But after leaving her mother’s ashes across the ride, the Ghost actress said she needed to alert park staff of her actions.

“I told them I did it,” she explained. “I wanted to make sure that I hadn’t done something that was dangerous because it hadn’t occurred to me. But there’s a reason they don’t want ashes just floating around.”

