Whoopi Goldberg has launched the first global sports network just for women’s sport, in a move that has fulfilled a dream stretching back 16 years.

Following Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, Goldberg is ensuring that minority groups are prioritised, something it is expected the president-elect will not do.

Goldberg, who in January voiced concerns that “gay folks” and journalists would “disappear”, in the wake of a second Trump administration, announced the launch of All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN) on The Tonight Show.

The network will broadcast events across the world, including football, basketball, tennis and cricket.

According to the channel’s website, games from leagues such as the Union of European Football Associations and the Women’s National Basketball League will feature.

Speaking to host Jimmy Fallon, Goldberg said: “If a woman is playing it, we’re showing it.”

You may like to watch

Whoopi Goldberg is launching the very first global women’s sports channel called AWSN! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/vj5i2JPvL6 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 7, 2024

The star of The Color Purple and Sister Act revealed that she had been working on the idea for more than 16 years. The network’s website said she had been “inspired by her childhood passion for sports and longing for greater female representation in the field”.

She told Fallon: “For years, I’ve been talking to people and saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could go around the world, start getting young athletes in high school so that we can grow with them and grow up with them?”’

AWSN’s website said the network, co-founded by Jungo TV, would be available in 65 countries, enabling it to reach more than two billion people.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.