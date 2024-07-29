Three thrilling sapphic movies to look forward to in the second half of 2024

There are some top lesbian movies to look forward to, now that we’re finally into the second half of 2024.

We’ve already been treated to some brilliant lesbian dramas so far this year: Drive-Away Dolls and Love Lies Bleeding, for example, but here are some other titles you should watch out for, from a trans musical embedded in the world of crime to a witty coming-of-age movie.

My Old Ass

The first on our list of lesbian movies to look forward to in late 2024 is this American comedy-drama, which promises to be a hilarious romp, intertwined with self-reflection.

Director Megan Park puts a new spin on the queer coming-of-age genre as Elliott, played by Nashville‘s Maisy Stella, set off on an 18th-birthday trip that brings her face-to-face with her 39-year-old self (The White Lotus and Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza).

Shenanigans ensue as Elliott’s “old ass” vision provides important warnings about what the younger woman should and should not be doing.

The conversations lead Elliot to rethink her plans for what should be a transformative summer as the warnings extend to an older boy she takes a liking to. Her older self vehemently advises her not to fall in love, but will the teen listen?

My OId Ass is due in US cinemas on 13 September and in the UK on 27 September.

The Crime is Mine

François Ozon’s film is a loose adaptation of the 1934 play Mon Crime, by Georges Berr and Louis Verneuil.

Set in 1930s Paris, struggling actress Madeleine (Nadia Tereszkiewicz) is at a lascivious theatrical producer’s mansion at the time of his death and is soon accused of his murder, becoming an overnight celebrity as the ensuing court case unfolds.

Best friend and roommate Pauline (Rebecca Marder) is her lawyer. The pair live together in a cramped attic space and as they squeeze on to one bed, Pauline’s lingering glances have an undeniable sapphic undertone.

The two young women go hand-in-hand as they defend their names and presumed innocence.

The Crime is Mine is due to open in the UK on 25 October.

Emilia Pérez

French musical crime comedy Emilia Pérez chronicles the story of Mexico City lawyer Rita, played by Star Trek‘s Zoe Saldaña, who is growing tired of her job and beginning to let criminals off the hook rather than bringing them to justice.

She is hired by Manitas (Karla Sofia Gascón) who makes the unusual request for help to flee the country with her children and wife, Jessi (singer and former Disney favourite Selena Gomez), to free herself from her crime business and seek gender-affirming surgery and so live as a woman.

After Jacques Audiard’s film was hailed a “masterpiece” by critics, Spanish star Gascón become the first trans actress to win an award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Emilia Pérez is due in French cinemas on 21 August, before opening in select US cinemas in the autumn, and on Netflix in the UK and US on 13 November.