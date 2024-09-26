A man has been arrested in connection with the death of singer and actor Eduardo Xol.

Xol, who was best-known for hosting seven seasons of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, was found with stab wounds by police on 10 September at an apartment in Palm Spring, California. He was taken to hospital but died a week later. He was 58.

He had called the police for help after being stabbed on 10 September, according to a spokesperson for the Palm Springs police department. Richard Joseph Gonzales, 34, from Cathedral City, California, was arrested the same day and remains in custody.

The police said that Gonzales called them on the morning of the stabbing, claiming to have been assaulted the night before, but he was later identified as a suspect, and remains in custody, according to People.

‘We are heartbroken’

Xol’s family said: “We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many.

“We ask for that kindness returned now, allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others.”

In a tribute on Instagram, a friend, Richard Pérez-Feria, called Xol: “A talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son and partner.”