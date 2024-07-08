A 29-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a trans teenager’s remains were discovered in Pennsylvania.

14-year-old Pauly Likens’ dismembered body was found near the Golden Run Wildlife Area, next to the Shenango River Reservoir in Sharpsville.

They were last seen on 22 June after leaving a friend’s home at 9.30pm, according to police. Surveillance footage the following day shows Likens getting into a vehicle driven by a man alleged to be DaShawn Watkins.

Police say Watkins then made several trips from his home on 24 June, carrying duffel and rubbish bags.

Likens was reported missing the following day, and their remains were found less than 24 hours later.

DaShawn Watkins has been charged with first-degree murder. (Twitter/X)

The Mercer County coroner identified the remains and gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the head.

You may like to watch

Watkins has also been charged with aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

A memorial fund for Likens was launched on Go Fund Me.

“Pauly was taken from us far too soon,” it reads. “They were a bright and loving individual, cherished by all who knew them.

“Their life was filled with promise and potential and their untimely passing has left a void that can never be filled.”