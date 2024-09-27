French drag queen Chantaaaal, known for her Titanic performance on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), has said she was left “angry and concerned” after being subjected to homophobia on a Romanian talent show.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews, the self-proclaimed “Titanic Queen” revealed that she contacted by producers of IUmor in June, after they saw her BGT performance.

IUmor is a talent show in which contestants perform in front of a jury made up of Cortea Ioan, Bordea Catalin, Delia Matache and Cheloo.

Chantaaaal alleged that following her performance, Cheloo, a Romanian rapper and a member of hip-hop band Parazitii, called her a homophobic slur.

Judge previously hit headlines for discriminating against gay contestant

Cheloo has a rocky history. In 2017, he was sentenced to two years’ probation in a case of drug trafficking. He is also a former X Factor Romania judge, but left the show in 2014 after he made a discriminatory comment about a contestant .

Chantaaaal recalled that following her performance, she was given feedback from the panel.

“The translator explained that one of the member of the jury said: ‘I hated your number, I hate Céline Dion, I hate Titanic‘,” she said.

She knew that appearing on the show could mean being subjected to “harsh critique” and thought nothing more of it. However, Cheloo followed her as she headed back her hotel, the drag star claimed.

‘I was so shocked’

He said he had been told to act a certain way for TV, before confessing to hating “f****t sh*t”, Chantaaaal went on to claim. “I was so shocked. I asked: ‘Are you openly being homophobic?’ And he calmly answered, ’Yes, and it’s personal’.”

A member of the production team has since apologised.

“I have never had a frontal homophobic experience. I came to a TV show, which is meant to be one of the safest places a performer can be, and I have to hear that.”

She was “angry and concerned” that a known homophobe was allowed to be on the judging panel and is hoping Cheloo will apologise to her in public.

‘I’m happy and my life is beautiful’

“I feel sorry for him that he’s so miserable to believe that we are a disgust and that he has to hate us,” she said. “I would like him to know that I’m super happy and my life is beautiful.”

In May, Chantaaaal put on an unforgettable performance on BGT during which she sang a cover of Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from the Oscar-winning film Titanic – while dressed as part of the doomed liner.

But her performance was followed by 78 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

She told PinkNews: “I created this number out of love for the movie that deeply touched me as a kid, and out of love for Céline Dion’s song, which is to me, and many others, a pop masterpiece. At no point did I create this act to make a mockery or a joke about the tragedy.

“It absolutely wasn’t my intention to offend anyone and to whom who felt so, I apologise.”

IUmor and Cheloo did not respond to PinkNews’ request for comment.