2015 Britain’s Got Talent competitor Calum Scott returned to the show after almost a decade with a stunning performance of his new song “Then There Was You”, which is featured in The Garfield Movie.

Fans of the show were delighted by Calum Scott’s unexpected return, with one commenting: “Absolutely brilliant performance from BGT’s best – Calum Scott! So happy to see him back on the BGT stage!”

Another added: “️Phenomenal Callum as always!! Keep spreading the love my friend!!!”

Many fans also want to know more about Calum Scott: including what he’s been up to for the last nine years, whether he has a boyfriend or husband, and if he’s touring. As ever, we’ve got you covered.

Did Calum Scott win Britain’s Got Talent?

Sadly not, he actually came sixth in the 2015 series of BGT, but soon afterwards he released his version of Robyn’s song “Dancing on my Own”, which was a number two hit in the UK.

“Dancing on my Own” had been Calum Scott’s audition song, which got him a standing ovation. Simon Cowell pressed his Golden Buzzer and sent him straight to the live shows.

In 2017 his ballad “You Are the Reason” from his 2018 debut album Only Human was a huge success. The song has been streamed over one billion times, and has sold over five million copies worldwide. He later collaborated with Leona Lewis on a duet version.

Scott said: “Working with Leona was a dream come true. As a fan, I first remember watching her on TV before going on to grace the globe with her incredibly beautiful voice. Now having the honour of working with her on one of my own songs is completely surreal and the passion and raw emotion she brings to our duet makes it even more special to me.”

How did he come to write “Then There Was You” for The Garfield Movie?

Based on Scott’s social media posts, he was asked to write “Then There Was You” specifically for The Garfield Movie. Taking to X/Twitter on 22 May, he shared photos from the “orange carpet”, writing: “Another career memory… my first time writing for a movie & it happens to be in a Hollywood box office smash! So happy to have been invited to the orange carpet for the premiere of The Garfield Movie.”

Another career memory.. my first time writing for a movie & it happens to be in a Hollywood box office smash! So happy to have been invited to the orange carpet for the premiere of @GarfieldMovie in LA with ‘Then There Was You’ wrapping up the film.. MENTAL. pic.twitter.com/JTmH5iKL9q — Calum Scott (@calumscott) May 22, 2024

When did Calum Scott come out as gay?

Calum Scott was 13 when he came out to his friends, but was sadly given the cold shoulder by them as a result. The former Britain’s Got Talent winner opened up about the impact of his coming out in 2022 and how being the pain of being rejected inspired his single “Boys in the Street”.

Scott said that when he told his friends at the age of 13 they essentially unfriended him. “I told my friends and was totally abandoned,” he explained. “So I understand the pain that comes with being misunderstood and not feeling like you’re part of anything.

However, the positive side to the story is the fact that one of his most popular singles to date, “No Matter What”, was actually about how Scott came out to his mother and she told him she would love him “no matter what”.

“It was very innocent for me at the time but then because I felt like I was different from them, all of a sudden I started scrutinising myself, got really down on myself to a point where I felt like I had to tell somebody and I’m a total mummy’s boy, so I trusted my mum” he said.

Calum Scott has revealed that his friends turned against him when he came out (Photo by Neil Kitson/Redferns/Getty)

Does Calum Scott have a boyfriend or husband?

At the time of writing, it appears Calum Scott is single.

In 2017, Scott spoke about his relationship with Sam Smith after rumours the pair were dating. He revealed to the Daily Star how he had begun seeing the Oscar winner outside of work earlier in the year. “We met up in Nashville and we were, you know, hanging out and stuff,” he explained, but said they were “just friends”.

In 2023 he said he was “ready to start a family” in an interview with Pride Today “I always said that around this time of my life, I wanted to start a family of my own. I’ve been talking to Tom Daley here in the UK, he said. “I wanted to ask him some questions about the process. There’s never going to be the right time in this industry, so I’m going to have to make it work. Maybe we’ll see a mini Calum Scott some point in the near future!”

It seems he was single at that point as he reportedly joined Tinder at around the same time. Scott told Metro that he’s still trying to find “the one”. He said: “I’ve got this amazing career, and I hope to have it for the rest of my life, but what’s outside this job?”

Calum Scott tour 2024

Garfield Movie songwriter Calum Scott is definitely a busy bee. As well as his Britain’s Got Talent appearance, the singer is also touring at the moment.

He’ll be taking to the stage in Belfast on June 8, then he’s jetting off to perform in Lisbon on June 15, then he’s back in the UK performing in Nottingham on September 3.

For a full list of dates and to buy tickets, click here.