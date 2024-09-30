Kylie Minogue announces extra dates on her 2025 world tour

Kylie Minogue has announced extra dates to her Tension Tour following a huge demand for tickets.

The pop icon will play more shows in the UK after tickets were snapped up for the originally announced dates.

She is now headlining a fourth night at London’s O2 Arena on 3 June as well as an extra night in Birmingham on 5 June and Glasgow on 6 June.

Fans can get their hands on the newly added UK shows from 10am on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

It follows up the singer adding more dates to her tour in Australia including three nights in both Melbourne and Sydney due to demand.

The tour is in support of her albums, Tension and upcoming release Tension II, which feature the likes of “Padam Padam” and “Lights, Camera, Action”.

As well as the Australian leg, which is also heading to Perth and Adelaide, the tour is stopping off in Asia and the UK, with North American and European dates coming soon.

Ahead of Kylie Minogue tickets going on sale, you can find out the newly added dates and on-sale info below.

This is the Australian leg of Kylie’s tour, with the newly added dates in bold:

15 February – Perth, RAC Arena – tickets

18 February – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre Arena – tickets

20-21 February – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – tickets

22 February – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – tickets

26 February – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre – tickets

27 February – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre – tickets

1-2 March – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena – tickets

3 March – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena – tickets

While this is the UK leg of the tour, with extra dates in bold:

16 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

17 May – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets

19 May – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets

20 May – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets

22 May – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets

23 May – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – tickets

26 May – London, The O2 – tickets

27 May – London, The O2 – tickets

30 May – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

31 May – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – tickets

2 June – London, The O2 – tickets

3 June – London, The O2 – tickets

5 June – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – tickets

6 June – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

When do tickets go on sale?

In the UK tickets for the newly added shows go on general sale at 10am BST on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

Fans in Australia who signed up via kylie.com will receive access to a presale from 26 September. You can check local timings at ticketek.au.

They’ll then be released to the general public from 11am local time on 2 October via Ticketek for Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

And from 1pm local time on 2 October via Ticketek for shows in Melbourne.