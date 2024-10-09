Stereophonics ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK and Ireland tour

Stereophonics ticket prices have been confirmed for their upcoming 2025 UK and Ireland tour.

The group will headline a string of stadium and outdoor shows next summer, playing their greatest hits.

They’ll headline shows in the likes of Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Huddersfield and Glasgow across June and July.

Plus Kelly Jones and co. will also perform a huge homecoming gig at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and London’s Finsbury Park.

It marks their first tour as a group in three years, with Jones saying: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalogue for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited.”

Fans can expect to hear material from their back catalogue including “Dakota”, “Have a Nice Day”, “Maybe Tomorrow” and “A Thousands Trees” as well as new songs from their upcoming album.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Stereophonics ticket prices for their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates.

What are the Stereophonics ticket prices?

These are the confirmed ticket prices for the group’s show in Cardiff. They’re expected to be a similar price range across the tour, as some venues like Finsbury Park will be fully standing.

Standing tickets – £84.50

Seated tickets – £57 / £79 / £101

Premium seat experience – £220.90

When do tickets go on sale?

The general sale takes place from 9am on 11 October via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.ie.

An album presale is currently taking place for fans who signed up or pre-ordered their album from the official store. You will have received details via email on how to access this.

A Ticketmaster presale then takes place from 9am on 10 October. This is available to those signed up to Ticketmaster’s mailing list and you’ll receive details on how to access it on Thursday morning.