Orla Gartland announces 2025 UK and European tour dates.

Orla Gartland has announced details of a UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will play her biggest headline shows to date as part of The Hero Tour in 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am BST on 18 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / eventim.de.

The tour will begin in Copenhagen on 10 March and head to the likes of Stockholm, Olso, Vienna, Milan, Berlin, Munich and Cologne.

She will also headline shows in Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Glasgow and London, finishing up in Dublin on 12 April.

It’ll be in support of her second studio album, Everybody Needs a Hero, which was released earlier this month.

The LP features singles “Little Chaos”, “Mine”, “The Hit” and “Late to the Party” with Declan McKenna and followed up her 2021 debut.

The singer has also appeared on the soundtrack to Netflix’s hit series, Heartstopper.

Her track “Why Am I Like This?” appeared on the first series and has received more than 70 million streams, while “Kiss Ur Face Forever” featured on the second series.

Ahead of Orla Gartland tickets going on sale for her UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Orla Gartland tickets?

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am BST on 18 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / eventim.de.

Fans who order her album, Everybody Needs A Hero from the official store here before 11:59pm on 15 October will receive access to a presale.

This will then take place from 10am BST on 16 October and you’ll receive an access code via email.