The Offspring announce 2025 UK and European tour dates

The Offspring have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will embark on the Supercharged World Tour in 2025, with a string of arena shows.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 18 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de.

The tour, which sees them joined by special guests Simple Plan, starts on 26 October in Madrid and heads to the likes of Milan, Zurich, Oslo and Paris.

While the German leg of the tour includes shows in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will begin on 10 November in Cardiff, and they’ll then head to Dublin, London, Newcastle, Manchester and Glasgow.

It’ll be in support of their recently released 11th studio album, Supercharged, which features singles “Make It All Right”, “Light It Up” and “Come to Brazil”.

Fans can also expect to hear the likes of “Self Esteem”, “Bad Habit”, “The Kids Aren’t Alright” and of course, “Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)” during their set.

The tour follows up a festival run earlier this year, which saw them perform at the likes of Rock en Seine, Pukkelpop, Hellfest and Download across Europe.

Ahead of The Offspring tickets going on sale for their 2025 European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do The Offspring tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on 18 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de

In the UK a number of presales take place across the week, including an O2 Priority and Three+ presale from 10am on 16 October. These presales are available for selected dates and via the mobile apps.

You can check your local listing below for more presale details for all shows.