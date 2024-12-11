Puberty blockers banned ‘permanently’ in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has joined the rest of the UK by indefinitely banning puberty blockers for trans youngsters.

Deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly announced: “Today, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) ministers, along with colleagues in the executive, agreed to permanently ban puberty blockers for under-18s. The protection and safety of our young people must be paramount.”

The policy extension was informed by “medical and scientific advice”, she added.

Puberty blockers work by suppressing the hormones that cause puberty to begin. They have been described as physically reversible by the NHS, and there is little evidence to show they are innately harmful to youngsters. They have been described as life-saving by LGBTQ+ not-for-profit organisations and experts.

Northern Ireland first minister Michelle O’Neill. (Getty)

In May, a temporary ban on private prescriptions of puberty blockers in England was implemented by the Conservative government, essentially ending the means of securing the treatment without entering a clinical trial.

The ban was extended by health secretary Wes Streeting soon after Labour took power.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland followed suit.

The move prompted protests by trans activists and allies, who argued that the policy was not only unlawful, but also inconsistent, because cisgender under-18s are still permitted to use the treatment for other reasons.

Members of activist group Trans Kids Deserve Better recently took part in a “die-in” protest on the floor of London’s busy Victoria Station to condemn the ban.

You may like to watch

“Trans kids are being bullied by our government under the guise of the flawed and biased Cass Review but we continue to resist through our very existence,” one activist said. “We are here today because we should not have to die for people to start listening.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

