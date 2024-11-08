A period tracker app has confirmed it “will not comply” with a subpoena to share user data following the US election results.

Donald Trump won the 2024 US election, marking a return to the White House both for himself and the Republican Party.

President-Elect Trump declared victory over Kamala Harris after being projected to win key swing states. His victory was confirmed when he surpassed 270 electoral college votes after being projected to win the state of Wisconsin.

Given Trump’s alarming views on state punishments for abortion and his false claims on late-term terminations, it’s understandable that women and those with a uterus are concerned about their rights when it comes to reproductive healthcare.

Women and those with a uterus are concerned about their period-tracking app data being used to prosecute them. (Stock image/Getty)

Another concern is around the kind of data that women and people who menstruate may be sharing on period-tracking apps regarding their periods, miscarriages and terminations.

There are worries that such information could be shared with the authorities and used to prosecute them if they are suspected of terminating their pregnancy unlawfully, especially given Roe v. Wade’s overturn in June 2022.

Period tracking app Clue – which previously stated that it does not sell user data – put out a statement on Thursday (7 November) in light of the election news to reiterate that they won’t share such data with the authorities in the US.

“We have never and will never disclose any member’s private health data to any authority,” the statement began.

“If we are subpoenaed (a legal document requesting a person to produce documents or give evidence at a hearing or trial), we would not comply,” it continued.

“If we are served with a subpoena for private health date, we will not comply in any circumstances. We will fight any requests loudly and publicly.

“No matter where you are in the world, if you use Clue, your data is protected by the strictest German and European data privacy laws, and by our commitment to you.”

The statement concluded: “We always treat your data with utmost care, taking all necessary precautions (and more) to ensure it’s secure and protected.”

Another period tracking app, Flo Health, confirmed that when using Anonymous Mode, it “won’t be able” to identify the user behind the data if they receive an official request.

“Anonymous Mode gives you access to Flo without the possibility that your information can be traced back to you,” the app said in a statement on Thursday.

“This adds an extra layer of protection to your Flo account so that no one, not even us, can identify you. Your privacy remains our priority,” it wrote.

For abortion support in the US, visit Planned Parenthood here. For abortion support in the UK and Northern Ireland, visit the NHS website here. For abortion support in Ireland, which has been lawful since March 2020, visit HSE here.