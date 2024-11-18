Actor Danny Devito turned 80 this past week, and many people were keen to celebrate this milestone birthday.

Devito first gained notoriety for playing taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma in Taxi, which won him a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award. Since 2005, he has appeared as Frank Reynolds in the sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

His co-stars from Always Sunny, Kaitlin Olson (Dee Reynolds) and Rob McElhenney (Mac McDonald), both shared posts on Instagram to celebrate Devito’s 80th.

Olson wrote: “Danny DeVito is everything you want him to be. Lights up every room, makes sure everyone is taken care of, gives his whole heart to everything and everyone he loves. Here’s to 80 more. I wouldn’t put it past him.”

McElhenney also wrote a heartfelt message for Devito, concluding that he is “an American treasure.”

Devito has always been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, appearing at the annual Los Angeles LGBTQ+ parade several times along with the rest of the Always Sunny crew.

You may like to watch

Danny Devito is best known for playing Frank Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. (Getty)

Back in 2016, Devito donned a rainbow-coloured feather boa and took pictures with a number of fans in between dancing on stage.

Devito was joined by his Always Sunny co-stars at LA Pride. (Getty)

Devito is beloved by many fans. (Getty)

Devito went to LA Pride again in 2018, along with McElhenney and Olson, who were seen swinging around a pole on top of a parade float on Santa Monica Blvd.

https://twitter.com/alwayssunny/status/1005946319825879040

But attending LA Pride isn’t the only way Devito has shown up for the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2022, in a tweet apparently aimed at President Joe Biden, Devito wrote: “Joseph, while you’re fixing things with the railroad…get them to pass The Equality Act affording civil rights to the LGBTQ community.”

Joseph, while you’re fixing things with the railroad…get them to pass The Equality Act affording civil rights to the LGBTQ community. And extend the child tax credit. How bout the 35$ cap on insulin … all’s I’m saying, a few things already passed in the house. C’mon buddy — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) November 29, 2022

And on TV, Always Sunny features a gay character in the form of Mac – played by McElhenney – and showcased him coming out to his father but getting rejected by him. Luckily for Mac, he has the Reynolds family to pick up the pieces and give him the acceptance he deserves.

Alongside a photo of the gang at Pride, with Devito’s signature rainbow feather boa, fans posted about how they support gay rights and how much the show means to the LGBTQ+ community on Reddit.

One person wrote: “It’s rather remarkable how Always Sunny was able to advance acceptance of gay men by having a main character come out to his father and get rejected. The episode was emotional and it was able to reach one of the audiences who needed to feel it.”