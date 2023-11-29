Drag Race UK season five’s most gag-worthy moments, according to the finalists
Drag Race UK season five will draw to a close on Thursday night (30 November), with either Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli, or Tomara Thomas taking the crown.
Fans of the show have been fawning over season five since episode one, falling in love with its contestants, including trans icon Cara Melle, and witty comedy queen Kate Butch. So much so, that there has been an outpouring of upset and fury after each and every elimination.
Drag Race UK season five has given us one of the very best roasts in Drag Race herstory, an impeccable panto Rusical, a stream of iconic looks, and, of course, a lot of drama – who can forget Bankie storming out of the werkroom?
Speaking exclusively to PinkNews, finalists Tomara Thomas, Ginger Johnson and Michael Marouli revealed the season five moments about the season that had them gooped and gagged.
