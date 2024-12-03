‘I married my 7th-grade teacher after coming out as gay’

A lesbian couple have recalled how they reconnected having first met in a classroom 20 years ago.

But they weren’t both pupils: Michelle taught Monica science in 7th grade. However, they didn’t have any contact for 16 years after that.

Monica reconnected with her former teacher through Facebook after coming out. “It didn’t matter to me that she was my teacher, my 7th grade teacher in 2004,” she said.

“I got pushed out of the closet when I was 27 by angry people. I was alone, sad, dark. Everybody walked out, everybody who I had disappointed.”

Michelle said: “She looked me up and asked if I still remembered her after 16 years. Of course, I remembered her.”

This sparked a relationship between the two, who initially remained friends for 18 months before deciding to take the relationship to the next level. They got engaged in 2022 and married the following year.

Monica has two children who live with them half of the time.

The 25-year age gap is often questioned online but they feel so secure in their relationship that they are happy to openly and amusingly address any hate.

Michelle said: “We’re an age-gap couple, of course I have vinyl records that are older possibly than Monica.”

Monica also likes to offer advice on mental health advice. In one video, she says: “Don’t give up. Push past it. But don’t forget while you’re pushing past it, to work through it, to feel it.”

