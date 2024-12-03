Kirstie Allsopp attacked for trans allyship after Gregg Wallace claim

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has hit back at a troll who attacked her over her trans allyship after she claimed that Gregg Wallace had made her feel “uncomfortable”.

Wallace, best-known for hosting MasterChef on BBC1, has been at the centre of allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

The allegations include taking his shirt off to give staff a “fashion show”, telling a junior staffer he was not wearing boxers and openly discussing sexual acts. He has also been accused of making “lesbian jokes constantly”, by a former member of staff on one of his travel shows.

On Monday (2 December), Allsopp took to X/Twitter to weigh in on the controversy.

Gregg Wallace is at the centre of a controversy. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty)

“I stood up and said I know Wallace does behave badly in the workplace because I saw it myself, but I didn’t get the joke, I didn’t speak up about [child abuse in] Rotherham, attack trans women or give Wallace a black eye at the time… Most of all what seems to p*ss people off is that I’ve got to nerve to say: ‘This made me uncomfortable’, because it seems that to be vulnerable is the most loathsome thing.”

The Location, Location, Location presenter, who has publicly supported trans people over the past year – even going head-to-head with gender-critic JK Rowling – then called out a response which had taken aim at her allyship.

“Where’s the lie? You are quite happy to force girls to undress in front of trans identifying men, so your act about being shocked by Gregg Wallace rings utterly hollow,” the tweet read.

Allsopp replied: “This is a bizarre take. It turns out if you support trans rights in any way you cannot call out any unacceptable behaviour from a man. Who knew?”

She previously defended trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was enduring a wave of transphobic abuse at the time, after featuring in an advert for beer brand Bud Light.

The presenter then called for “listening and understanding” when she went head-to-head with Rowling during an online exchange about trans issues and the tone of the discourse around transgender people.