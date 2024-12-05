The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) star Bronwyn Newport has joined a protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. to campaign for gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth.

In a post on her Instagram Stories yesterday (4 December), the recent addition to the Real Housewives clan revealed that she was travelling to D.C. to show “solidarity” with young trans people.

The Supreme Court was hearing oral arguments in case US v Skrmetti, which will determine whether a ban on some gender-affirming healthcare for trans minors such as puberty blockers – passed in Tennessee in 2023 – is lawful.

The case will also set a precedent across the United States on access to gender-affirming healthcare, which incumbent president Trump has pledged to ban for minors after he assumes his role in the White House next month.

Outside the court, a large group of LGBTQ+ people and allies gathered holding signs and waving Pride flags.

Attendees were addressed by Chase Strangio, who had just become the first out transgender lawyer to argue a case in front of the Supreme Court.

Bronwyn Newport, who joined the cast of RHOSLC at the beginning of the season five in September, shared on social media that she wanted to be there “in solidarity, support, and to send a clear message that I feel these bans are cruel, unconstitutional, and must end”.

RHSLC star Bronwyn Newport attended a rally for trans youth outside the Supreme Court. (Instagram/@bronwynnewport)

She went on to share a photo outside the Supreme Court, in addition to photos of people holding placards reading “Fight like a mother for trans rights” and “Trans kids deserve care”.

“I am so grateful for all the life affirming and life saving work @themamadragons does to help families of queer youth,” she wrote in a post, referencing US-based non-profit organisation Mama Dragons, which provides support and education to thousands of mothers of LGBTQ+ children.

You may like to watch

“Gender-affirming care is just healthcare. The same way any parent should be able to access life saving care for their child so should the parents of trans individuals,” she continued.

It’s not the first time the reality TV star has been a vocal trans ally, either. In October, she revealed that she speaks out in support of LGBTQ+ rights as she herself has been “ostracised” for some of her life choices, but stressed those were choices – whereas queer and trans people are unable to change their identities.

The Supreme Court’s decision on whether Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth will set a precedent across the US. (Getty)

“When I felt like [my choices] weren’t mainstream or culturally accepted, I was very comfortable with the fact that I put myself in those positions. But in doing that, it really made me think about people who are not in an option for it to be a choice for them,” she explained.

“If you are born queer or trans or LGBTQ, if you are born in a different socioeconomic situation, if you are born to parents who are not citizens – I was born to parents who are not citizens, I was not born in the U.S. – I understand that those are things that you can’t choose to change.

“And to feel like those people are not made to feel included or accepted or loved or supported because of who they are is just intolerable to me. And I don’t know that I set out to be a loudmouth, but I’m very good at being a loudmouth,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is available to stream now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.