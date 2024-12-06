The Umbrella Academy actor Elliot Page has shared that he regrets making a homophobic joke in the beloved noughties comedy Juno.

Page, who in June revealed that he feels lucky to be a trans man, has spoken out about a homophobic remark his character made in the movie Juno.

Juno was released in 2007 and quickly launched the careers of Elliot Page and Michael Cera. The coming-of-age film tells the story of a teenage couple dealing with an unplanned pregnancy.

Page played Juno, the teenager at the centre of the film, while Jennifer Garner played Vanessa, a woman who is desperate to adopt Juno’s baby. JK Simmons played Mac, Juno’s father.

Presenting as a female actor when the film was released, Page, who came out as trans in December 2020, was 20 when he was nominated in the Oscar’s Best Actress category.

Elliot Page recently used their appearance at the 2024 Juno Awards to call out “devastating” attacks on LGBTQ+ freedom. (Cindy Ord/Getty)

Now aged 37, Page has expressed his regret over a line his character said.

The line is said in a scene where Juno and her baby’s adoptive parents are discussing baby names. Juno then rejects the name Madison, claiming it “sounds a little gay.”

Reflecting on the outrage it caused among the LGBTQ+ community, Page told Bustle that it “’wasn’t something I totally registered at the time”.

He added: “Of course, now that I’m older I do. So many movies I loved as a kid are just rampant with homophobia and transphobia and biphobia, and I’m not excusing it by any means.

“It really hurts the industry and it really hurts film. We need more stories. We need more representation. We need more points of view.”

Since coming out as trans, Page has been a prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, frequently speaking out against restrictions around the world and urging his fans to support organisations that aid trans youth.

Speaking about his own identity to “Unholy” singer Sam Smith on their new podcast The Pink House, Page said: “I love being trans because I love trans people. I feel so lucky to have had this experience in my life, what it’s offered me and what it’s given me, how much it’s taught me, and the community it’s allowed me to connect to.”