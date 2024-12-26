New research has revealed the best and most inclusive countries for LGBTQ+ people to raise a family, and it isn’t good news for same-sex couples in the UK.

While some nations have been improving rights for the LGBTQ+ community both in terms of family planning and wider society in 2024, other countries will be starting 2025 in a worse position after implementing further anti-LGBTQ+ laws and rhetorics.

A study from Emisil has revealed the most inclusive countries for growing a family in 2025. The trans prosthetic experts ranked the most LGBTQ+-friendly countries for same-sex family planning, including legal protections, societal acceptance, and the environmental safety level for LGBTQ+ families.

They also factored in the year that same-sex adoption was legalised, the affordability of living expenses, the annual income level, and the accessibility of healthcare services. Given the UK’s cost of living crisis and inequalities in same-sex IVF funding alone, don’t expect to see the country on this list.

The best countries for LGBTQ+ people to raise a family:

Switzerland

Switzerland has been found to have high safety ratings and high societal acceptance of the queer community. (Getty)

The country known for its scenic mountain views, and delectable cheese and chocolates can also boast being the world’s best country for LGBTQ+ people to raise a family.

Given its high level of societal acceptance for those in the community, it has the highest safety ratings of 74 per cent and earned a composite score of 99.

The country also sees a high annual income with an average of $95K and advocates for a healthy work-life balance, with an average of 34.5 hours a week spent working.

For those wishing to grow their family, the country offers 14 weeks of maternity leave at 80 per cent of earnings, but no more than CHF 220 (£194.95) per day for the parent who has given birth.

The second parent is entitled to two weeks’ paid leave. Two weeks of paid leave also applies to parents who have adopted a child under four years old.

According to AXA, preschools and daycares generally cost around CHF 110 (£97.50) and 130 (£115.20) per day. Parents are expected to cover between 30 to 100 per cent of this amount depending on earnings.

Norway

Norway is second on the list and has the highest annual income. (Getty)

Second on the list is Norway, with an overall score of 96. It leads with LGBTQ+ equality with an 87 per cent rating, which is the strongest among all the countries on the list, and offers the highest annual income of $102K.

Since legalizing same-sex marriage in 2009, Norway has created a supportive environment for families. Childcare costs are notably affordable, and workers get a minimum of 49 weeks of paid maternity leave.

Denmark

Denmark has an overall score of 94. (Getty)

Denmark lands in third place among the best countries for LGBTQ+ people to raise a family, with an overall score of 94.

The country stands firm in its support of LGBTQ+ families, with 80 per cent of Danish society showing acceptance – one of the highest rates globally. LGBTQ families in Denmark benefit from exceptional safety ratings of 74% and a strong healthcare system with an 82% coverage index.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands was the first country to ever legalise same-sex marriage. (Getty)

The Netherlands is in fourth place with a score of 92. Being the first country in the world to trailblaze same-sex marriage rights back in 2001, the country has strong legal protections at 90 per cent and an equality rating of 78 per cent.

Honourable mentions:

Others in the top 10 best countries for LGBTQ+ people to raise a family include Germany in fifth place, Spain in sixth place, Finland in seventh, and Austria in eighth. At number nine is Portugal, whilst Australia completes the list at number 10.