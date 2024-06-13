This list shows the most inclusive countries to work in Europe for LGBTQ+ professionals, and Ireland has made the top 10.

It’s Pride Month, and while we’re all for celebrities and brands taking a stand for LGBTQ+ rights, there are still many countries where those in the queer community cannot live – never mind work – as their true, authentic selves.

And while the UK grapples with the anti-trans “culture war” amid the upcoming general election, Reboot Online has discovered the most inclusive countries to work in Europe for LGBTQ+ professionals in 2024.

Looking at metrics from the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights LGBTIQ Survey results, including “openness at work”, “workplace equality” and “safety”, the brand ranked in the top 10 countries for queer folk to work in.

Ireland has made the top 10 most inclusive places to work. (Getty)

Ireland found itself in 10th place on the list, having recently celebrated over 30 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Out of 10, the country achieved an “openness at work” score of 7.93, a “workplace equality score” of 6.55, and a safety score of 5.17.

In a hardly surprising turn of events, Sweden came out on top of the leaderboard with a score of 8.95 out of 10. Same-sex marriage has been legal there since 2009, with the country also ranking highly as a top country for LGBTQ+ weddings, too.

Just 10 per cent of workers surveyed there reported experiencing discrimination, as well as low levels of harassment (seven per cent).

The countries are ranked by “openness at work”, “workplace equality” and “safety” scores out of 10. (Reboot Online)

Coming in at number two on the list is Malta with a score of 8.85 out of 10, which has seen same-sex marriage legal there since 2017. The country even scored higher than Sweden for self-reported “openness at work”, with fewer LGBTQ+ professionals hiding their identity.

Elsewhere on the list are Denmark, the Netherlands and Finland taking third, fourth and fifth place, respectively. At number six, it’s Slovenia, seven is Estonia, and number eight is Portugal.

In a slightly shocking turn, Czechia garnered ninth place despite rejecting same-sex marriage and full adoption rights in recent moments.