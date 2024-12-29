Cynthia Erivo teases new song for Wicked sequel

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has shared more exciting news about the sequel to the blockbuster musical adaptation, which is due out next year.

Erivo recently revealed that she co-wrote and recorded a new song that will be sung by her character Elphaba in Wicked: For Good.

The song was co-written with the original Wicked lyricist, Stephen Schwartz.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it. I mean, I love the song, and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying,” Erivo said on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast.

“And I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or that’s what the song does,” she continued.

Erivo described the new – as yet untitled – track as “very, very special” but refused to give out any more details in advance of any official announcements of the film’s tracklist.

She added that “even the title will move” people, and many are wondering if the song will be linked to Elphaba’s ongoing journey of growth as she breaks away from the confines of Oz’s society.

Director Jon M. Chu recently added to the speculation by telling the Associated Press that Elphaba’s journey in the sequel will be “more complicated and nuanced”.

Chu said: “She can make a choice to be a certain way, but the consequences of that can be very, very messy. And Cynthia [Erivo] and I have talked about that from the very beginning where that meat comes in movie two.”

“It almost catches up to where we are in the world right now of… once you know who you are, how hard is it to stick to those things and how tempting it is to even go back to the way things were,” he explained, adding that Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked: For Good is both “profound and beautiful”.

The second film, which will reflect the story in Act 2 of the stage musical, will hit theatres on November 21, 2025.