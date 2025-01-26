Anna Cathcart teases season 3 renewal for LGBTQ+ show XO Kitty

Following the finale of XO Kitty season two, fans are speculating about whether Netflix will renew the show – and actress Anna Cathcart has some pertinent info.

XO Kitty is a spin-off of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, adapted from Jenny Han’s books of the same name, which follows the youngest sister of the Song Covey family (Cathcart) travelling to Seoul to study abroad at the same school her mother attended.

At the end of season two, Cathcart’s character Kitty appeared to be joining her friend and potential love interest Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) on his brother’s tour for the summer, but it wasn’t confirmed whether this meant they would actually end up as a couple.

Fans are now hopeful that XO Kitty will be renewed and questioning whether Kitty and Min-Ho’s relationship will develop further, while also keen to see LGBTQ+ characters Yuri (Gia Kim), Juliana (Regan Aliyah), and Q (Anthony Keyvan) get their happy endings.

Cathcart recently teased the future of the show in an interview with Deadline, saying that she hopes Kitty will be able to “explore who she is and figure out what that means to her” in another season.

“She’s constantly dealing with this struggle between being herself and following her crazy heart without causing drama and too much chaos. She’s definitely still in the process of figuring that out,” Cathcart said.

“Following her journey of being a messy, loving person is what makes the show so exciting, to see someone who I think we can all relate to that experience in some sense of not knowing what to do with your big heart.”

“I think if she just continues to follow it. I hope she never lets go of that trait because it’s something I really love about her,” she continued.

The show has not yet been renewed officially but considering its popularity, it’s possible a new season will be released in 2026.

XO Kitty season two is currently streaming on Netflix.