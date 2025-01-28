Fortnite brings trans character Dreamer back to item shop

Fortnite fans are ecstatic as DC trans hero Dreamer has returned to the item shop.

The comic book superhero has made it to the video game’s weekly item shop rotation for the first time in more than two years.

The character was first introduced in Chapter 3, Season 3 as part of a Dreamer set in August 2022, becoming the game’s first out trans character. Other characters, including Destiny heroes Commandar Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger were added in the same update.

But the hero, appearing in her Supergirl TV series outfit which she is known for, had yet to be seen on the game’s rotating item shop storefront since her debut.

First appearing on Monday (27 January), Dreamer is currently available on the storefront for 1,200 V-Bucks or £7.79.

Included in the purchase is a LEGO minifig outfit, which can be used in the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey and LEGO Fortnite Brick Life game modes.

Dreamer’s Fortnite outfit is also available as a LEGO minifig.

Dreamer’s return to the store also coincides with DC Comics mainstay The Batman Who Laughs, an evil alternate universe Batman from the Dark Multiverse.

The Batman Who Laughs is currently available to purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks, or 2,200 V-Bucks alongside cosmetics including the Wings of Madness and the Death Metal Scythe.

Dreamer became the first out trans live-action superhero in a television series in 2018, debuting in the fourth season of the CW Series.

Nicole Maines, who plays the hero in the show, said to PinkNews in 2021 that being able to have a trans superhero “just drives home the fact that one, trans is beautiful and powerful and capable, but, you know, also that it’s normal.”

Maines, who successfully sued her school district in 2014 after being denied access to the girl’s bathroom for being trans, said that to be able to “grow up and see yourself as a superhero is a really special thing.

“A lot of people don’t understand how important that is,” she said. “Because no-one else has ever had a moment where they couldn’t look at any superhero and be like: ‘That’s like me’.”

Dreamer is currently available on Fortnite’s item shop until 31 January.